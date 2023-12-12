Roxborough

Four sought in Roxborough, Andorra burglary spree

Police are seeking three men -- and a woman who officials believe worked as a lookout -- in the burglaries of at least three homes in Philly's Roxborough and Andorra communities over the weekend

By Hayden Mitman

Police are seeking three men and a woman in the burglaries of at least three homes in Philly's Roxborough and Andorra communities over the weekend.
Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public after a team of individuals are believed to have burglarized at least three homes in the city's Roxborough and Andorra neighborhoods on Saturday, Dec. 9.

According to law enforcement officials, between the hours of 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. that evening, homes along the 500 block of Cathedral Road, the 900 block of Celedonia Street and the 500 block of Predale Circle, were targeted by a team of three men who, police believe, were using a woman as a lookout during these incidents.

Officials said that during these crimes, police believe the woman "walks back and forth of the properties being burglarized."

All three men could be can be heard speaking Spanish in footage taken by a surveillance camera at one of the homes that was burglarized, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

Also, the footage shared by police shows a black SUV dropping off the offenders.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who may see anyone connected to these incidents to contact 911 immediately. Anyone who may have any information about these crimes or these suspects, is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 215-686-3354.

To submit a tip anonymously, call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Also, tips can be submitted confidentially, here.

