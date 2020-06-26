Four Men Shot at Philadelphia Intersection

Four men were shot overnight at an intersection in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at Emerald and East Atlantic streets.

Multiple gunshots were fired, striking four men. All four men, who are all in the 20s, were treated in stable conditions at local hospitals, Philadelphia police said.

Police marked off bullet casings littering the ground as they searched for clues to track down the shooter or shooters.

