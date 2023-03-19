Four People Shot Near Temple University

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting near Temple University's campus left four people injured.

According to police, the incident happened before 3 a.m. along the intersection of Diamond and North 10th Streets -- near the offices for Temple's football team.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal found bullet holes piercing the window of the Hubble Bubble hookah lounge and spent casings could be seen strewn along the ground on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement officials have said that four people were shot and injured in this incident. However, the conditions of these victims was not immediately available.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.