Four injured in Wilmington, Del. multiple shooting

A shooting late Saturday along Chapel Street left four people injured, police said

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that injured four people in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:19 p.m. along the 300 Block of Chapel Street.

Officials said they located four victims of this incidents, including a 29-year-old male who arrived at the hospital in critical condition and a 20-year old male who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

Also, officials said, two 42-year-old females who were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials said that the incident remains under investigation and "further details will be released when possible."

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joran Merced 302-576-3637
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

