A former GOP candidate for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor who was also involved in a political action committee that claimed liberals were “indoctrinating” students, is accused of punching a teen boy and providing alcohol for other teens while hosting her daughter’s birthday party in Bucks County.

Clarice Schillinger, 36, is charged with simple assault and harassment.

The investigation began on Sept. 30 shortly after 3 a.m. when police responded to a reported assault at a home that Schillinger was renting on Liz Circle in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Responding officers spoke with the 911 caller and her 16-year-old son. The mother, son and other witnesses told investigators Schillinger had hosted a birthday party on Sept. 29, around 9:30 p.m. for her teen daughter at the home and approximately 15 to 20 teens attended, according to the criminal complaint.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Schillinger told the teens to stay in the basement of the home which was stocked with alcoholic beverages in a bar area, police said. Schillinger allegedly poured shots for the teens and drank with them, even playing drinking games.

The witnesses said an argument occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 30 between a group of drunk adults at the home that caused the teens to want to leave. During the argument, Schillinger’s boyfriend, Shan Wilson, allegedly punched a 15-year-old teen in the face. Schillinger then took Wilson to the second floor of the home, investigators said.

Wilson then attacked a 16-year-old boy, investigators said. Schillinger’s mother, Danette Bert, who was intoxicated, also punched the boy in the eye, according to the criminal complaint.

As other teens at the party started to leave, Bert allegedly chased the teen boy in the kitchen before attacking a 17-year-old girl. Police said the attack was captured on cellphone videos.

As the teens continued to try to leave, Schillinger allegedly punched another teen boy three times in the face. Police also obtained video showing Schillinger lunging at someone at the party while being restrained.

Police had also responded to the same home nearly a week prior on Sept. 24 for a report of underage drinking. During that incident, Schillinger was intoxicated and uncooperative with police who noticed multiple beer cans around the property and about 20 teens that fled into the house, according to the criminal complaint.

Schillinger was arrested and charged on Oct. 26. Her preliminary hearing took place in early December and another hearing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 29, 2024.

Wilson and Bert were also arrested and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Schillinger was a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor in 2022 before losing the GOP primary.

Schillinger was also executive director of Back to School PA, a federal PAC that aimed to combat “liberal teachers’ unions and special interest groups that are responsible for indoctrinating our children,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

NBC10 reached out to Schillinger’s attorney for comment. We will include his response as soon as we receive it.