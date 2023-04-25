Former Employee Charged for Allegedly Putting Needles in Food at Lehigh Co. Giant Grocery Store

Officers with the Pennsylvania State Police have arrested and charged a juvenile former employee of a Giant grocery store in Lower Macungie Township after needles were discovered in items available for purchase.

According to police, the juvenile who -- whose identity and age were not provided by officials -- has been charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of criminal mischief.

On Tuesday, officials said that a total of 11 sewing needles were placed in merchandise throughout the store.

Needles were initially discovered in bagged vegetables and individual Tastykake packaging after officers were dispatched to a Giant store located along the 7000 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township in Lehigh County on April 19.

Last week, officials said King Hawaiian Bread Rolls and StarKist Light Tuna Large pouch -- pouches larger than 2.6 oz -- could have also been involved in this incident.

An investigation is ongoing and, officials said that customers who have purchased grocery items from this store between Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19, should check the purchased items for any tampering.