Former Delaware child care worker arrested after allegedly abusing infants, police say

A former child care worker in Delaware has been arrested after allegedly abusing six infants under her care, according to police.

Police arrested Kayla Manuzak, 24 of Dover on Thursday for multiple child abuse charges following an ongoing investigation, Delaware State police said.

According to police, on Dec. 6, officers were alerted by staff at Hartly Learning Academy, located at 21 North Street in Hartly about a former child care employee possibly abusing a child.

After an investigation, police said officers learned that between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, Manuszak had physically abused six infants.

Police said the infants’ ages ranged from five to fourteen months. All of the children were medically evaluated and received care.

On Feb. 8 Manuszak turned herself in and she was charged with 21 counts of 3rd-degree child abuse and 14 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Manuszak was arraigned and being held on a $119,000 cash bond, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective J. Sydnor by calling 302-698-8540.

You can also send a private Facebook Message to Delaware State Police or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.