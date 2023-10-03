Former concrete factory to transform into 10-acre riverfront park in Bridesburg

A new park is coming to the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joined the Philadephia Parks & Recs, Riverfront North and members of the Bridesburg Community Tuesday to announce the groundbreaking of the Robert A. Borski Jr. Park in Bridesburg.

This park will transform a former concrete factory into a 10-acre riverfront park with views of the Delaware River and Besty Ross Bridge.

The park is named after former Congressman Robert A. Borski, Jr., who was born in Northeast Philadelphia and a part of the U.S. Transportation Committee. Borksi had traveled across the country and visited other riverfronts which sparked the idea to restore river parks and trails in Philadelphia.

“We are thrilled to bring the dream of this brand-new river park into reality with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation,” Stephanie Phillips, Executive Director of Riverfront North Partnership said during a news conference. “It has been a long wait for Bridesburg, and was only made possible with the vision of Congressman Borski and a coalition of local, state, federal, and private support that he built.”

Phase 1 of the construction for this new park will include a large lawn area, a native meadow, nature paths, restrooms and parking. The first phase is set to end in early 2025 and then phase 2 is expected to pick up and add a picnic pavilion, stage pavilion, terraced lawn seating and a boardwalk overlook.

The park is part of a series of eight planned parks that will complete the Riverfront North Greenway, which is a part of the Circuit Trails - one of America's largest trail networks right in the heart of the Greater Philadelphia region.

The Circuit Trails spans more than 375 miles of completed trails and is a part of the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida.

The entire park is estimated to cost $9 million, according to officials.

Visitors will be able to access the park at Orthodox Street and the Port Richmond multi-modal trail. Parking will be available at the intersection of Orthodox Street and Delaware Avenue.

“We are thrilled to begin construction on a long-awaited park on a beautiful stretch of the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference. “It’s incredible to see how the power of public private partnership can transform a former concrete factory into an incredible park where Philadelphians can recreate, relax, and explore the beauty of the riverfront.”