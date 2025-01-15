Lehigh Valley

Former agent in Pa. Atty Gen's Office pleads to child porn charges

A South Whitehall Township man, who formerly worked as an agent for the Pa. Attorney General's Office, had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He now faces up to 140 years in prison

By Hayden Mitman

A general view of the Lehigh County Jail in Allentown.
Mark Makela | Reuters

A former agent of the Pa. Attorney General's Office has pleaded guilty to child pornography offenses and, officials said Wednesday that he could be sentenced to up to 140 years in prison.

Officials said that, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, Joshua Gonzalez, 40, of South Whitehall Township plead guilty to child pornography possession charges that stem from his time working as a a former agent for the Pa. Attorney General's Office in Allentown.

Gonzalez was initially charged back in Nov. of 2023 after investigators found that, on Oct. 28, 2022 and April 12, 2023, he had uploaded videos depicting child pornography to the internet. Officials said that, a follow up investigation found the files had come from his computer.

Shortly after Gonzalez was charged, officials said that he was placed on administrative leave from his position as an agent without pay.

Officials said Gonzalez's bail has been revoked and, he is currently in custory at the Lehigh County Jail.

At sentencing, Gonzalez could face up to 140 years in prison.

Gonzalez's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 31, 2025.

