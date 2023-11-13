An agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General faces child pornography charges, officials said.

Joshua Steven Gonzalez, 39, of South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania, is charged with possession of child pornography.

Léelo en español aquí

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips on Oct. 28, 2022, and April 12, 2023, that someone uploaded child pornography videos, according to investigators. A detective with the Lehigh County Computer Crimes Task Force then obtained a court order and determined the downloaded videos came from Gonzalez’s computer.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Gonzalez was arrested and will be arraigned on Monday at the Lehigh County Central Booking Center.

Officials said Gonzalez is an agent with the Attorney General and is assigned to the Allentown office. NBC10 is reaching out to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General for a comment on the arrest.

It's unknown at this time if Gonzalez has legal representation.