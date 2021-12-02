lacrosse

For the First Time, All Philadelphia Wings Games Will Be Televised

It will include eight games on either NBCSP or its overflow channel, NBCSP+, five games on PHL17 and two games at the end of the season that will air on either NBCSP or PHL17.

By Jeff Blumenthal | Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Wings captain Kiel Matisz wears a helmet as he speaks to teammates during a game.
For the first time in its brief history, all 18 games on the Philadelphia Wings' 2021-2022 regular season schedule will be televised live thanks to a new local broadcasting deal with NBC Sports Philadelphia and PHL17, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The professional box lacrosse team already had three games set to air on the ESPN family of networks due to an existing national broadcasting contract between the network and the National Lacrosse League (NLL). The remaining 15 games will air locally on NBCSP or PHL17. That will include eight games on either NBCSP or its overflow channel, NBCSP+, five games on PHL17 and two games at the end of the season that will air on either NBCSP or PHL17.

“After more than a year away from the turf, we couldn’t be more excited to see the Wings back in action, and these unprecedented broadcast agreements mean that Wings fans will be able to catch every game this season on TV,” Philadelphia Wings President Marc Zamarin said in a statement.

