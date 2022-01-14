Food Bank Seeking Volunteers for MLK Day and Beyond

Caring for Friends (CFF), an independent food bank and volunteer organization, distributed more than 12 million pounds of food in 2021; an increase of 3000 percent over pre-pandemic levels. With a spike in COVID forcing many people into isolation again, CFF is growing its team to meet the staggering need for food and friendship for the Philadelphia area’s most vulnerable populations – homebound seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, those facing homelessness, and hungry families and individuals.

With Martin Luther King, Jr. Day approaching, CFF seeks help on this crucial day of service -- and beyond -- to help meet the increased need for the nonprofit’s services. Interested parties can sign up to help in the following ways:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

If you or someone you know needs food, please reach out for a referral at www.caringforfriends.org/contact-us

Founded in 1974 on the belief that no one should be hungry or alone in a world of caring people, Caring for Friends is a volunteer organization and independent food bank serving greater Philadelphia. CFF provides food and friendship to homebound seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities; delivers meals to people facing homelessness; and donates food to more than 250 community partners in unserved and underserved neighborhoods.