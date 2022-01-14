volunteering

Food Bank Seeking Volunteers for MLK Day and Beyond

Caring for Friends (CFF), an independent food bank and volunteer organization, distributed more than 12 million pounds of food in 2021; an increase of 3000 percent over pre-pandemic levels. With a spike in COVID forcing many people into isolation again, CFF is growing its team to meet the staggering need for food and friendship for the Philadelphia area’s most vulnerable populations – homebound seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, those facing homelessness, and hungry families and individuals. 

With Martin Luther King, Jr. Day approaching, CFF seeks help on this crucial day of service -- and beyond -- to help meet the increased need for the nonprofit’s services. Interested parties can sign up to help in the following ways: 

If you or someone you know needs food, please reach out for a referral at www.caringforfriends.org/contact-us

Founded in 1974 on the belief that no one should be hungry or alone in a world of caring people, Caring for Friends is a volunteer organization and independent food bank serving greater Philadelphia. CFF provides food and friendship to homebound seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities; delivers meals to people facing homelessness; and donates food to more than 250 community partners in unserved and underserved neighborhoods.

