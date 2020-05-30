CENTER CITY

Flames Visible As 3-Alarm Fire Rages on Looted Downtown Block

By Joe Brandt and NBC10 Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A building on Walnut Street neat 17th caught fire Saturday night as police cracked down on looting and vandalism that followed peaceful protests.

The three-alarm fire in the Vans store that had been looted earlier in the night may have been set by looters, Philadelphia Fire officials told NBC10.

One firefighter received minor injuries and EMS treatment, the fire department said.

After 5 p.m. groups of people began smashing windows of stores in the area and leaving with merchandise. Other objects in the area like dumpsters were set ablaze earlier in the day.

CENTER CITYPhiladelphiafire
