Delaware Bay

Flames, Smoke Shoot From Burning Barge on Delaware Bay

No injuries were reported as a barge reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap burned on the Delaware Bay on May 23, 2022

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews battled a barge fire in Delaware Bay on Monday morning, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call around 1 a.m. reporting the blaze about 9 miles south of Port Mahon, officials said in a news release. About six fire boats from local fire agencies were actively fighting the fire on the barge that was reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap, officials said.

A barge burns on Delaware Bay on May 23, 2022
Memorial Fire Company Station 89 - Slaughter Beach
A barge burns on Delaware Bay on May 23, 2022.

Photos shared by Memorial Fire Company Station 89 out of Slaughter Beach show heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the burning barge overnight.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Coast Guard launched a boat crew to monitor and help.

“Our highest priority is ensuring the safety of firefighters and response personnel on scene,” said Sector Delaware Bay Capt. Jonathan Theel. “We will also work to mitigate any environmental threats and protect the flow of commerce within this vital port.”

There were no injuries, no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway and the cause of the fire was not known as of Monday morning, the Coast Guard said. Boaters were asked to avoid the area.

A barge burns on Delaware Bay on May 23, 2022
Memorial Fire Company Station 89 - Slaughter Beach
Crews respond to the Delaware Bay barge fire on May 23, 2022
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Delaware BayDelawarefire
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us