Crews battled a barge fire in Delaware Bay on Monday morning, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call around 1 a.m. reporting the blaze about 9 miles south of Port Mahon, officials said in a news release. About six fire boats from local fire agencies were actively fighting the fire on the barge that was reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap, officials said.

Memorial Fire Company Station 89 - Slaughter Beach

Photos shared by Memorial Fire Company Station 89 out of Slaughter Beach show heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the burning barge overnight.

The Coast Guard launched a boat crew to monitor and help.

“Our highest priority is ensuring the safety of firefighters and response personnel on scene,” said Sector Delaware Bay Capt. Jonathan Theel. “We will also work to mitigate any environmental threats and protect the flow of commerce within this vital port.”

There were no injuries, no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway and the cause of the fire was not known as of Monday morning, the Coast Guard said. Boaters were asked to avoid the area.