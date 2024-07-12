First Alert Weather

First Alert: Heavy rain brings flood threat to Philadelphia region

A First Alert for flooding rain is in effect on July 12 and July 13, 2024. Get tips to keep you safe

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The heat is taking a break, but with the cooler temps comes chances for flooding rain entering the weekend.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for all day Friday into Saturday night for a flash flood threat from rising rivers, creeks and streams in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey suburbs and northern Delaware.

Map show parts of region at risk for flooding on July 12 and 13, 2024.
NBC10

The front that moved through our area on Thursday and gave us that gorgeous weather is gradually making its way back Friday. It's pulling in a lot of moist air, which already brought showers and thunderstorms during morning.

You could hear cracks of lightning and see downpours for the next couple days. The concern is that we’ll be facing multiple rounds of these slow-moving storms, which could lead to significant rainfall over the next couple days.

Map of Philadelphia region shows liklihood for excessive rainfall July 12 and 13.
NBC10

Most areas can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain, but the bigger issue arises with "training" storms — where one thunderstorm follows another. These can dump 3 to 4 inches of rain, or even more, in some neighborhoods. This kind of intense rainfall can lead to flash flooding, so we've issued a First Alert due to the flash flood threat.

Additionally, the heavy rain might test our rivers, creeks, and streams, possibly causing flooding as well. With all this moisture heading our way over the next 36 hours, it is especially important to be weather aware and check for updates before heading out.

Be sure to be prepared for rising water. Remember the adage: "turn around, don't drown." Basically, don't attempt to drive or walk through floodwater as it could sweep you away or be deeper than expected.

Checklist for flooding conditions.
NBC10
Remember these tips to stay safe during heavy rain.

Be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to ensure you get weather alerts sent directly to your device and keep checking back with NBC10 on air and streaming for breaking weather information.

