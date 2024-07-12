Lightning strikes Cape May City Hall, damages pickup truck in Lower Twp.

Lightning struck City Hall in Cape May, New Jersey, and caused a man’s pickup truck to catch fire in nearby Lower Township as a storm rattled the area Friday morning.

The severe thunderstorm moved through Cape May around 8:20 a.m. Torrential rainfall flooded city streets, activating municipal flood pumps that were unable to keep up with the flooding due to the heavy rainfall, officials said.

The storm also caused numerous lightning strikes throughout the area that hit several buildings, including Cape May City Hall on 643 Washington Street.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Cape May Assistant City Clerk Brian Turner said. “It was the loudest sound I had ever heard. Just a real bright flash. And everything was out. Everything went out in the building.”

The lightning also struck a communications tower outside Cape May City Hall, causing debris to fall onto the parking lot below. Two public works employees were inside a van next to the tower when the lightning struck but were not injured.

The lightning strike also caused a surge that damaged computers and the building’s electrical systems. The lighting also destroyed a backup emergency radio communication system.

The power issues continued as NBC10’s Ted Greenberg spoke with Cape May City manager Paul Dietrich.

“Unfortunately, normal business, we have to be closed for city hall,” Dietrich said as the power suddenly went out during their interview. “And here we go. We’re still evaluating and testing.”

Cape May City Hall remains closed and officials are hoping to have it open again by Monday, July 15.

During the Friday morning storm, lightning also struck Peter Meehan’s pickup truck as well as a tree behind his house in Lower Township, New Jersey, just outside of Cape May.

“It was two loud thunder booms and I was looking out the door and bam,” Meehan said. “Again explosions.”

Firefighters responded to Meehan’s home and put out the flames. While Meehan’s pickup truck was destroyed, he knows it could’ve been much worse.

“The house rattled. I mean it was close,” Meehan said. “Sixty more feet and it would’ve hit the house.”

No injuries were reported during the lighting strikes. Officials said there were a few power outages in Cape May and Atlantic City Electric crews were making repairs. Officials also said several traffic lights in Cape May are not operating in their normal cycle. Cape May’s County Roads Department is addressing the issue.