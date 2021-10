Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a building in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey.

The four-alarm fire started Tuesday night at the U.S. Auto Auction building on the 6600 block of South Crescent Boulevard. No injuries have been reported.

Crescent Boulevard is closed in both directions near the scene of the fire.

SkyForce10 is over the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.