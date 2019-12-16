Firefighters Battle Blaze at Point Breeze Terminal in SW Philadelphia

Firefighters battled a fire at the Point Breeze Terminal in Southwest Philadelphia.

The fire started at a cargo pump in Kinder Morgan’s Point Breeze Terminal facility on the 6300 block of W. Passyunk Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday. The fire reached two alarms and the facility was shut down and evacuated.

All personnel at the facility were accounted for and no injuries were reported. It was placed under control at 9:02 p.m.

Firefighters and Kinder Morgan’s emergency response team continue to monitor the area. Surrounding streets near the facility are also closed.