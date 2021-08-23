Firefighter Struck and Killed by Pickup Truck While Helping Crash Victim on I-95

A West Chester University security officer and firefighter was killed on Interstate 95 in Wilmington early Sunday when she got out of her car to help at a crash scene, officials said.

University and fire officials identified the 25-year-old woman as Cecilia Escobar-Duplan.

Escobar-Duplan was driving home from her security shift when she came upon a crash around 4:15 a.m., university police said. She pulled onto an off-ramp and walked into the lane where a Jeep crashed in a construction zone.

As Escobar-Duplan assisted the Jeep driver, she was struck by a pickup truck that was passing by, according to Delaware State Police. Escobar-Duplan died at a hospital and the Jeep driver, who had minor injuries, was treated and released, officials said.

Weather conditions and lighting kept the pickup driver from seeing the crash ahead, police said. Impairment wasn’t a factor, according to investigators

Escobar-Duplan joined the Wilmington Manor Fire Company in 2018, the company said. She received firefighting and basic medical training, and was “actively riding the ambulance as an apprentice.” Escobar-Duplan also worked as a security guard at West Chester University, where she was studying criminal justice, the company said.

In a statement, university police said Escobar-Duplan had been with the department since 2018.

“Those of us that knew Cecilia know that this is exactly the kind of person she was,” the department said. “Cecilia would always go out of her way to help anyone and everyone in need!”