Firefighter Burned Battling South Philadelphia House Fire

A Philadelphia firefighter was hurt Sunday morning while battling a blaze at a two-story home in South Philadelphia.

The extent of the burns was not immediately released, but the firefighter was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

The fire began shortly before 1 a.m. on the 2300 block of S. Bucknell Street, with firefighters arriving to find flames in both the first and second floor of the row home, the PFD said.

Crews could be seen dousing the blaze as flames burned the house from within. The firefight finally ended shortly before 2 a.m.

It was not clear if anyone inside was hurt or even present when the fire broke out. Investigators were working to figure out a cause of the blaze.