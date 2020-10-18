South Philadelphia

Firefighter Burned Battling South Philadelphia House Fire

By NBC10 Staff

Smoke billows from a South Philadelphia row home as firefighters douse water on the fire.
NBC10

A Philadelphia firefighter was hurt Sunday morning while battling a blaze at a two-story home in South Philadelphia.

The extent of the burns was not immediately released, but the firefighter was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

The fire began shortly before 1 a.m. on the 2300 block of S. Bucknell Street, with firefighters arriving to find flames in both the first and second floor of the row home, the PFD said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

kyw newsradio 13 hours ago

Philly Women's March Focuses on Supreme Court and Trump's Nominee

Decision 2020 Oct 17

More Than 1 Million Voted So Far in NJ's Mail-In Election

Crews could be seen dousing the blaze as flames burned the house from within. The firefight finally ended shortly before 2 a.m.

It was not clear if anyone inside was hurt or even present when the fire broke out. Investigators were working to figure out a cause of the blaze.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphiafire
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us