What to Know Carlton Raye Bell, Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with multiple counts involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and other related offenses.

Bell allegedly sexually assaulted a teen boy he met through the dating app "Grindr." Police also said Bell sexually assaulted at least two other teens.

Bell was a Battalion Chief at the North Coventry Fire Company and also served as a volunteer firefighter in Limerick, Ridge and Goodwill in Pottstown.

A Chester County battalion chief and firefighter is accused of sexually assaulting at least three teenagers, one of whom he met through a dating app.

Carlton Raye Bell, Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and other related offenses.

Investigators said Bell began communicating with a 14-year-old boy through the online app “Grindr.” The two then continued communicating through Snapchat so that the messages would disappear quickly, according to officials. Bell and the teen then exchanged nude pictures and arranged to meet for a sexual encounter, police said.

On Sept. 15, 2019, Bell picked the teen up and took him to his home in East Coventry Township where he sexually assaulted him, according to police. On Sept. 19, Bell created a group chat with the 14-year-old and two other teens, believed to be 16 and 17 years of age, through Snapchat, investigators said.

Bell took all three of the teens to his home in East Coventry Township and sexually assaulted them, police said.

After an investigation, police arrested Bell. He was remanded to Chester County Prison after failing to post $150,000 cash bail.

Bell was a Battalion Chief at the North Coventry Fire Company and also served as a volunteer firefighter in Limerick, Ridge and Goodwill in Pottstown.

Bell was suspended from all the fire companies. He was also ordered to have no contact with any minors or any fire company and prohibited from using the internet or social media or visiting any place where minors may be.

Anyone with any information on Bell should call Chester County Detective Joseph Walton at 610- 344-6866.