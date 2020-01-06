Concord Township

Fire Destroys Camper, Cars in Concord Township

The flames spread from the vehicles to a nearby home, but no one was injured

By NBC10 Staff

A fire destroyed several vehicles and damaged a home in Concord Township, Delaware County, early Monday.

The fire started before 3 a.m. outside the home along Summit Avenue.

A camper and several vehicles went up in flames at the home, the township's fire chief told NBC10. The intense flames spread to the garage of the home as well.

Firefighters were able to beat back the flames before the fire could spread to more of the home.

Fire officials said people were in the home when the fire started, but that everyone got out safely.

The cause is under investigation.

