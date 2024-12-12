Northampton County

Fire crews tackle fire at industrial structure in Northampton Co.

Late Wednesday, firefighters put out a fire at Mineral Technologies, a manufacturing company in Easton

Fire crews in Northampton County took down a fire that burned in an industrial structure in Easton on Wednesday night.

According to officials, fire crews responded to Mineral Technology, located along the 600 block of North 13th Street in Easton, at about 19:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

Here, officials said, a fire in the boiler room caused the building to be evacuated.

After about an hour, fire officials said, the fire was placed under control.

No one was injured in this incident, according to fire officials.

Also, officials have not detailed what may have caused this fire, but they said an investigation is ongoing.

