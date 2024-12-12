Fire crews tackle fire at industrial structure in Northampton Co.

Fire crews in Northampton County took down a fire that burned in an industrial structure in Easton on Wednesday night.

According to officials, fire crews responded to Mineral Technology, located along the 600 block of North 13th Street in Easton, at about 19:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

Here, officials said, a fire in the boiler room caused the building to be evacuated.

After about an hour, fire officials said, the fire was placed under control.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No one was injured in this incident, according to fire officials.

Also, officials have not detailed what may have caused this fire, but they said an investigation is ongoing.