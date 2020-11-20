Fire Burns at Montgomery County Winery

Thick smoke could be seen coming from a building at a Montgomery County winery Friday morning.

The fire broke out before daybreak at the Karamoor Estate Vineyard & Winery along Skippack Pike in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water onto flames as smoke came from a building. The roof of the building was mostly gone by 7 a.m.

It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured or how the fire started.

The winery dates back to 2006.

This story is developing and will be updated.