Montgomery County

Fire Burns at Montgomery County Winery

Thick smoke is seen coming out of a burning building at the Karamoor Estate Vineyard & Winery in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thick smoke could be seen coming from a building at a Montgomery County winery Friday morning.

The fire broke out before daybreak at the Karamoor Estate Vineyard & Winery along Skippack Pike in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water onto flames as smoke came from a building. The roof of the building was mostly gone by 7 a.m.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

real estate 17 hours ago

$1 Million Home Sales in Philly Suburbs Soar to Record High Amid Pandemic

Black Friday 1 hour ago

It Won't Be Your Normal Black Friday as Coronavirus Spaces Out Sales

It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured or how the fire started.

The winery dates back to 2006.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyfireKaramoor Estate
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us