Fire Breaks Out at Upper Merion Chemical Plant

By NBC10 Staff

Emergency crews were responding to a fire that broke out at an Upper Merion chemical plant Wednesday morning.

Officials said a tanker truck caught fire at the plant on River Road. Police were keeping people at a distance, but smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

Police were also detouring traffic at Front Street and Balligomingo Road.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated

