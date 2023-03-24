Fire at Chocolate Factory in West Reading

Fire crews are battling a fire at a candy factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania Friday afternoon.
Berks County fire crews are on the scene at the R.M Palmer Company, a chocolate factory where the fire happened just before 5 p.m.
There is no word on injuries or other details of the incident at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
