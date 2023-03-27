Officials ID 2 Victims of West Reading Chocolate Factory Blast

Officials in Berks County have released the identities of two of the seven people who died in an explosion that occurred at a chocolate factory in West Reading on Friday.

On Monday, the Berks County Coroner's Office said Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata and Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading, died in the blast.

The remaining victims have not yet been identified.

The coroner's office said that additional recovery efforts at the site are ongoing "in order to ensure no additional

victims remain."

"The Coroner’s Office has recovered the remains of seven individuals in total. Additional forensic medical examinations are required to positively identify the five remaining victims," the office said in a statement.

The office also said that it is conducting death investigations to determine the cause and manner of death of each of the victims.

Autopsies, the office said, are expected to be completed by the end of week.

Officials have also said that the identities of the victims will not be released until there is confirmation that all family members have been contacted.

A woman who survived the explosion was pulled from the rubble in the early hours of Saturday morning. The extent of her injuries have not yet been detailed by officials.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.