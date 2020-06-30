Fight Against Racial Injustice

Race in Philly 101

Race in Philly 101: Watch Our Report, Books to Read, Experts to Follow and More Resources

Expanding your education on race is the key to fighting systemic racism in your everyday life. Here's some material to get you started.

By Vince Lattanzio

We've been having a national conversation about race and racial inequality. NBC10 is pushing that conversation forward. Join us for a special report, Race in Philly: 101. Learn about prejudice and privilege. And find out how you can fight racism. Watch our special report in partnership with The Philadelphia Tribune tonight at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10. You can watch above.

Our national reckoning on racial injustice in America has left many of us reflecting on our past inaction or indifference to systemic racism in our communities.

Anti-racism Jun 29

Going From Ally to Anti-Racist: Getting Started on Your Journey

Black Lives Jun 19

Breaking Point: Black Lives Taken That Pushed America to the Brink

Now, you may be left wondering what can be done to make a change. And that answer is dependent on you making time to expand your education on race.

As Myisha T. Hill, the co-founder of Check Your Privilege, told me, "It's listening, learning, taking action." (She has a great 90 day plan to kickstart your education without feeling overwhelmed.)

Doing the work and leaning into your discomfort is half the battle. The other half is finding the right voices to guide your journey.

Here's some resources to get you started:

Books to Read

From workbooks to novels, there's plenty of recommended reading on race and fighting racial injustice. Check out these books to expand your learning and understand how your actions may be contributing to the problem. Consider buying print versions so you can share these with your family and friends when you're done reading them.

"Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates

"Check Your Privilege: Live Into the Work" by Myisha T. Hill

"How to Be An Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi

"So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo

"Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison

"The Fire Next Time" by James Baldwin

"White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo

"Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?" by Beverly Daniel Tatum

Experts and Advocates to Follow

Listening to voices that are focused on educating people about injustices against Black, brown and indigenous people and pushing forward ideas to dismantle systemic racism is key. There are plenty of individual scholars, advocates and organizations providing daily nuggets of information for you to chew on during your journey. Here are a few options.

Black Lives Matter shares information about the movement to stop racism against Black people.

Check Your Privilege is a growing community focused on educating people on how to become anti-racist – a role they describe as a co-conspirator.

Myisha T. Hill is an advocate, coach and author who founded Check Your Privilege and Brown Sisters Speak, an organization that provides mental health resources to Black, indigenous and people of color.

The Conscious Kid focuses on providing parents with resources to educate their children on race and equality issues.

Each year, there are more children's books published about animals than Black people. Black representation comprised just 3% of all children’s books published in 2014 and remained at that level or lower in the decades prior. Black people have historically been, and continue to be, underrepresented, misrepresented, or invisible in children’s literature. Anti-Black structural racism and socialization need to be countered with intentional action from birth. This includes surrounding children with positive narratives and images of Blackness. All kids should know Black history and Black contributions, but equally as important are stories of Black kids just being: experiencing joy, being loved, and existing in their full humanity. Children's books can be one starting point for doing this, and should be combined with ongoing education, strategies, and experiences supporting Blackness and Black people. It is important to center critical Black authors when telling stories of Blackness. “Critical" is defined as an understanding of how systems of equity/inequity intersect with ones experience. Critical Black authorship provides cultural intuition and experiential knowledge around Blackness that provides nuanced insight about how to positively support one's racial identity while buffering against institutional racism (Ladson-Billings, 1995; Yosso, 2005). Every one of the following 111 books center Black characters and are written by Black authors. This list is not just about Black people creating our own spaces of knowledge, it's about challenging contemporary objectives of white supremacy. These objectives, dating back to slavery, aim to not only exclude Black people from telling our own stories, but aim to commodify, white-wash, control, exotify, fetishize, and profit from Black racial experiences. Being intentional about centering and supporting empowering narratives of Black people helps to shape understandings and appreciation about Blackness for all children. The full 111-book reading list is posted to our Patreon page (linked in our profile): patreon.com/theconsciouskid #BlackLivesMatter #TeachersOfInstagram #BlackAuthors

Shifting the Culture was formed by three women of color – Natalie Bui, Veline Mojarro, Kausar Mohammed – and focuses on racial and gender equity.

Ijeoma Oluo is the author of "So You Want to Talk About Race", a New York Times bestseller about reflecting on your racial bias and doing the work to become anti-racist.

You can't just read a book on racism and think that you are actually doing something. You have to learn and do at the same time. Imagine waking up and realizing that every other house on your block has been on fire and you hadn't noticed until now. You don't look at the fire and say "Geez. I need to go study the history of fire." You go to the people frantically trying to put the fire out, and you ask, "how can I help?" You listen to the people who know what they are doing, then you get to work. You learn as you go. You don't debate the nature of fire. You don't ask people if they could yell "FIRE" a little more quietly. You focus on the fire. You try to put the fire out if that's where the experts say you need to go. You help those whose homes have already burned down if that's where the experts say you need to go. You listen when experts say that you need to stop doing things that are making the fire worse and don't instead argue that you can't have made it worse because you've always said that you are anti-fire. You don't pray the fire goes away instead of grabbing a fire house. You don't take a break from the fire and hope that it will put itself out while you take a nap. You focus on the fire.

Layla Saad is the author of "Me and White Supremacy", another New York Times bestselling workbook on race. She is also the host of the Good Ancestor podcast, a series focusing on what it means to be a good ancestor.

#MeAndWhiteSupremacy is not just a book you Read, it’s a book you Do. It’s laid out across 28 days with journaling prompts at the end of each day to help people with white privilege explore and understand the ways they are complicit in white supremacy, so that they can work towards dismantling it within themselves first — and then within their communities. Once a week I share a reflective journaling prompt here for people with white privilege to dig into for themselves (comments stay off because your journaling is for you, not for us ;)). ••• In the last few days, we have seen 7,000 new people join this space. As people continue to settle in, I thought it would be a good idea to ask a question on tone policing - a topic that I cover on day 3 of my book. As a Black woman, I’ve heard many things about my “tone of voice” from people with white privilege. Depending on the depth of anti-racism work they’ve been doing and their willingness to examine their own anti-black biases, my tone as an educator in this work is either aggressive, angry, self-righteous, bullying and mean. OR it’s eloquent, compassionate, kind, generous, nice and palatable. To be very clear - I could care less how people with white privilege choose to define me and my tone. I define myself for myself, and not in ways that either attack or soothe whiteness. How I speak and teach is my voice, and my voice does not need or desire a sign-off from people with white privilege. However, many people with white privilege will make their willingness to engage in anti-racism work with a Black, Indigenous, Person of Colour (*especially* a Black person) dependent on whether or not they approve of their tone. This is white supremacy in the form of tone policing - according to white standards of acceptability, respectability, and credibility. And it is an insidious way to avoid doing the work of anti-racism. So today is your opportunity to look at that. ••• REFLECTIVE JOURNALING PROMPT OF THE WEEK: How often have you made your willingness to engage in anti-racism work conditional on people (especially Black people) using the “right” tone with you?

Rachel Cargle is a public educator who among other ventures curates The Great Unlearn, an account that focuses on unlearning points of view that discount or overlook racial inequality.

During my public address earlier last week, one of the intentional action items I suggested was holding your employer, community or organization accountable for how they are showing up for racial justice. I offered a template for connecting with employers and there was a lot of requests for how to demand accountability from your other areas of your life. Here you can hold your local school district accountable! With this document you can copy, paste and edit for your details, sign and ship it off to the email inbox who needs to see it. • Head to the link in my bio for a free template you may find helpful in addressing the need for accountability from the leaders in your local school district. • Thank you to @tamaralalande and @anna_y8s for volunteering to draft this for our use. We all must do our part in every way that we can. This is work that needs to be enacted in all situations not just upon the death of yet another black life. • #RevolutionNow • If you find value in learning with me please consider joining us over at @thegreatunlearn. Link in bio 🙏🏾 • Tag a classmate, friend, neighbor, colleague and anyone else whom you would like to suggest make use of this document as well. • Edit: you have permission to share this in spaces that may find value in this tool.

Ibram X. Kendi is a scholar and anti-racist educator who wrote several bestselling works including "How to Be An Antiracist" and "Stamped From the Beginning". He is the founder and director of Boston University's Center for Antiracist Research.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is a leading civil rights organization that for more than 100 years has been fighting for equality for Black people in the United States.

Ava DuVernay is a writer and filmmaker whose works include "Selma", "When They See Us" and the documentary "13th". She created Array, a nonprofit amplifying persons of color and women in filmmaking.

The American Civil Liberties Union is the foremost nonpartisan civil rights organization in America.

👆It doesn’t have to be this way.

More Resources to Lean On

‘The Humanity of Blackness' Missing From History Classes: How to Transform Black History Education in Schools
Many Americans are not taught the full breadth of contributions by Black people to society and the economy. They are also not schooled on institutional racism. Educators are looking for an overhaul of the K-12 curriculum to fix this.

Breaking Point: Black Lives Taken That Pushed America to the Brink
This interactive timeline explores the Black lives that have been undervalued and lost to injustice in the United States over the past few decades.

An Age-By-Age Guide on How to Talk to Kids About Racism, Protests
Discussing racism, police brutality and protests with children may feel daunting to parents. Still, experts say it's important to educate your children about these issues. So here's a guide, by age group, to help craft your approach.

Take the Harvard Implicit Bias Test
Sometimes we make decisions based on biases we don't realize we have. Researchers at Harvard University are studying these implicit biases. They're offering a test for you to take.

8 Podcasts You Should Listen to About Race and Racial Injustice in the US
There are excellent podcasts to expand your education on race in America. The folks from TODAY put together a curated list of important listens rang. Some are series while others are episodes.

Justice in June
This guide to taking action in combating racism and supporting communities of color is broken down by the amount of time you can devote to your learning each day ranging from 10 minutes a day to 45 minutes a day.

How Do I Talk About Race at Work?
The folks at Technical.ly spoke to two diversity experts about how to make short-term and long-term changes to work culture. The piece is part of a series for the site's Racial Equity Month series. Additional pieces focus on actions white organization leaders should take now and how company leaders are talking to their employees about the civil unrest.

