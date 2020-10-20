Queen Village

Delivery Driver Shot in Philly's Queen Village Neighborhood

A FedEx delivery driver was shot at South 3rd and Christian streets in Philadelphia Tuesday, Philadelphia police say

By Dan Stamm

Shooting investigation
NBC10 - Rich Notaro

A delivery driver was shot in the chest at a Philadelphia intersection Tuesday.

The shooting took place just before noon along South 3rd Street at Christian Street in the Queen Village neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The FedEx worker, believed to be around 30 years old, was shot in the chest and leg, police said. Officers rushed him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police took a man into custody after the shooting, but didn't immediately name him as a suspect. No gun had been recovered.

Police could be seen searching for clues around a parked FedEx truck in front of a funeral home. The back of the truck was open as police taped off the crime scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

