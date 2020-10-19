Delaware County

Driver Shot and Killed on I-95 in Delaware County

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information should call Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000.

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a driver was shot and killed on I-95 in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania, during the Monday evening drive.

State Police responded to the area of mile-marker 9.0 on I-95 southbound around 5:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash. When they arrived they found the body of the driver. Police said the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Southbound lanes near the scene of the shooting were closed for several hours before they later reopened.

