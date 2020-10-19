Driver Shot and Killed on I-95 in Delaware County

An investigation is underway after a driver was shot and killed on I-95 in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania, during the Monday evening drive.

State Police responded to the area of mile-marker 9.0 on I-95 southbound around 5:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash. When they arrived they found the body of the driver. Police said the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Southbound lanes near the scene of the shooting were closed for several hours before they later reopened.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information should call Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000.