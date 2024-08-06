FBI seek man with Philly ties on alleged rape of 8-year-old

Federal officials are on the lookout for a Florida man who, they said, is sought in the rape of an 8-year-old child in Wilmington, Del.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nehemiah Billie J'Len Garcia, 21 is sought for his alleged involvement in the rape of an 8 year-old victim that happened on June 13, 2024 at the YMCA Handby Outdoor Center located in Wilmington, Delaware.

At that time, federal officials claim, the victim was lured into showers in that facility, held against their will and raped by a male that was allegedly identified as Garcia.

Garcia, officials said, has been charged with rape and sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14 and other offenses.

According to federal officials, a warrant has been issued for his arrest after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosection.

Garcia has ties to Philadelphia and Cape Coral, Florida, officials said.

The FBI is asking anyone who may have information concerning this person to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.