Police seek person of interest following reported sexual assault of a child in Delaware

By Cherise Lynch

Police in Delaware are asking for the publics help in identifying a person they believe sexually assaulted a child.

New Castle County Police released photos of surveillance footage that captured a man entering a building on Chestnut Street in Wilmington.

Léelo en español aquí.

Investigators say he is a person of interest in reference to a reported sexual assault of a child.

New Castle County Police

If you recognize the individual or were a witness to this crime police ask you to call 302-395-8068 or email rodney.stearne@newcastlede.gov.

You can also leave a tip with the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-395-8110.

