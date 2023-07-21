Father and 8-year-old son die in murder-suicide in Lower Makefield, police say

A father and his 8-year-old son were killed in a murder-suicide inside a home in Lower Makefield Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

Lower Makefield Police responded to a home along the 500 block of Heritage Oak Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday for a wellness check, investigators said. When there was no response at the door, the officers looked through the window and spotted an unresponsive boy on the living room floor.

The officers kicked the door in and entered the home. They then found the 8-year-old boy on the floor as well as his 47-year-old father who was on the couch, police said. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds and they were both pronounced dead, according to Lower Makefield Police Chief Kenneth Coluzzi.

Chief Coluzzi told NBC10 the cause of death was a murder-suicide.

“From what we could determine from the crime scene it’s clear that it’s a murder-suicide at this point,” Chief Coluzzi said. “A father shot the individual. Shot his son.”

Chief Coluzzi said no one else was home at the time of the shooting and police recovered a handgun. They are not releasing the identities of the father and son pending the notification of their family members. They are also interviewing the boy’s mother to determine if there were any domestic issues with the family prior to Thursday’s shooting.

Chief Coluzzi said the boy attended school in the Pennsbury School District.

“They’re going to be providing any grief counseling for his friends and things like that. His classmates,” Chief Coluzzi said.

Chief Coluzzi told NBC10 police are also speaking with neighbors who are already dealing with the recent flooding that killed five people and left two children missing in the nearby Upper Makefield and damaged homes in Lower Makefield.

“It’s tough news. It’s always tough when this happens and there’s a child involved,” he said. “And we just had a lot of tragedy in Upper Makefield and Lower Makefield with the flooding and the children being lost in Upper Makefield and the loss of other lives and the property damage. So we’re just coming off of that and now we have another tragedy that we’re dealing with.”

