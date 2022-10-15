1 Dead in Fox Chase Hit-and-Run

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night in the Fox Chase neighborhood of Philadelphia, authorities said.

Officers were processing a scene nearby shortly before 8 p.m. when they found a man in his 60s lying on the 7900 block of Veree Road, Philadelphia police said, noting that debris was also discovered in the street from a car.

An initial investigation found that the man was walking out of an Exxon gas station and hit by a dark-colored Ford Edge.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video in connection with the incident.