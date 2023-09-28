Family of slain Eddie Irizarry files civil lawsuit against officers involved in his death

The family of Eddie Irizarry, who was killed by police during a traffic stop in August, have filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the Philadelphia officer responsible for Irizarry's death, as well as the officer's partner.

On Wednesday, the Irizarry family filed a wrongful death suit against Mark Dial -- the officer who recently saw his murder charges for killing Irizarry dismissed -- and Dial's partner, officer Michael Morris.

The suit cites prior instances of police shootings in Philadelphia and details the events that led to Irizarry's death. It also highlights the fact that the initial report of the shooting claimed that Irizarry had a knife and "lunged at" officers before he was killed.

In reality, Irizarry never stepped out of his vehicle -- he didn't roll down his car's window or speak to officers -- in the seconds before he was killed being stopped when, officers allege, he was spotted driving the wrong way down a street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

The lawsuit is seeking at least $150,000 in damages.

Also, murder charges against Dial have been refiled by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office after they were dismissed on Tuesday.