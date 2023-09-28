Eddie Irizarry

Family of slain Eddie Irizarry files civil lawsuit against officers involved in his death

Officer Mark Dial -- who killed Irizarry -- and his partner, Michael Morris, are named in a wrongful death lawsuit that the family filed on Wednesday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of Eddie Irizarry, who was killed by police during a traffic stop in August, have filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the Philadelphia officer responsible for Irizarry's death, as well as the officer's partner.

On Wednesday, the Irizarry family filed a wrongful death suit against Mark Dial -- the officer who recently saw his murder charges for killing Irizarry dismissed -- and Dial's partner, officer Michael Morris.

The suit cites prior instances of police shootings in Philadelphia and details the events that led to Irizarry's death. It also highlights the fact that the initial report of the shooting claimed that Irizarry had a knife and "lunged at" officers before he was killed.

In reality, Irizarry never stepped out of his vehicle -- he didn't roll down his car's window or speak to officers -- in the seconds before he was killed being stopped when, officers allege, he was spotted driving the wrong way down a street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The lawsuit is seeking at least $150,000 in damages.

Also, murder charges against Dial have been refiled by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office after they were dismissed on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Eddie IrizarryKensington
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us