Family identifies man who police say was struck and killed by teen racer

Family members identified a man who police say was struck and killed by a racing teen driver who fled the scene after the crash.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce homicide charges against Joseph Vannauker, 19, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, during a press conference starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the death of Gabriel León.

Police said Vannauker was driving a 2020 blue Dodge Charger shortly after midnight Tuesday on Castor and Aramingo avenues in Philadelphia. Vannauker was racing a white Dodge Charger when he struck a man, identified by family members as León, who was walking at the intersection, knocking him out of his sneakers, police said.

Officers who witnessed the crash began pursuing both Vannauker and the driver of the white Dodge Charger but were unable to stop them, investigators said. Vannauker and the other driver continued northbound on I-95, according to police.

León was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m.

After Philadelphia Police sent out a description of the blue Dodge Charger, police in Pennsauken, New Jersey, spotted a vehicle that matched the description, investigators said. Pennsauken Police pulled over the vehicle, which had front end damage, and took the driver, who they later identified as Vannauker, as well as his passenger, a 16-year-old boy, into custody. The teen passenger suffered injuries to his right hand and forearm and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Police charged Vannauker with homicide by vehicle, murder and reckless driving.

Police have not yet found the white Dodge Charger that was speeding along with the blue Dodge Charger. They continue to investigate and are looking at surveillance video in the area.