Speeding hit-and-run driver kills man in Philadelphia, police say

A driver is in custody after a man was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene in Philadelphia overnight, police said.

Philadelphia police officers were on patrol shortly after midnight Tuesday when they spotted a blue Dodge Charger and a white Dodge Charger speeding eastbound on Castor and Aramingo avenues, according to investigators.

The blue Dodge Charger then struck a man who was walking at the intersection, knocking him out of his sneakers, police said. The two speeding vehicles continued eastbound on Castor Avenue, according to investigators. The officers pursued the vehicles but were unable to stop the drivers who continued northbound on I-95.

The man who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet determined his identity but said he appeared to be in his 20’s or 30’s.

After Philadelphia Police sent out a description of the blue Dodge Charger, police in Pennsauken, New Jersey, spotted a vehicle that matched the description, investigators said. Pennsauken Police pulled over the vehicle, which had front end damage, and took the driver, an unidentified 19-year-old, as well as the passenger into custody. The driver has not yet been charged as police continue to investigate.

Police have not yet found the white Dodge Charger that was speeding along with the blue Dodge Charger. They continue to investigate and are looking at surveillance video in the area as well as red light cameras to see if the vehicle ran a red light before striking and killing the man.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.