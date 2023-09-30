South Jersey house fire displaces 2 people, officials say

Officials are investigating after a house fire displaced two people in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Main Street located in the Glendora section of Gloucester Township at approximately 9:45 p.m. after a neighbor walking their dog reported a fire.

Responding officers found smoke and flames coming from a home, police said.

Police said Gloucester Township Fire Departments from Glendora, Chews Landing, Blackwood, Bellmawr, Runnemede, Somerdale and Magnolia Fire Departments were all on the scene and were able to gain control of the fire.

One resident was inside the multi-family home at the time of the fire. A total of two people are now displaced due to the fire and smoke damage, according to police.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

The fire does not appear suspicious at this time but it will remain under investigation by Camden County Fire Marshal and Glendora Fire Department Station 81 Fire Marshal, police said.

Gloucester Township Police wants to remind residents to check their fire suppression systems, which includes an audible alarm system to make sure they are working in case of an emergency.