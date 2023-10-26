New Jersey

Woman killed in early morning house fire in New Jersey

The fire broke out on Maple Avenue and Vineland in Cumberland County, New Jersey around 6 a.m.

An early morning house fire claimed the life of a young woman in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Thursday.

Fire officials said firefighters had received a call about a fire with a 25-year-old woman trapped in a bedroom on Maple Avenue and Vineland around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival crews entered the home and found the woman dead on the second floor, fire officials said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, no one else was home and no other injuries were reported. A pet was revived on the scene, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

