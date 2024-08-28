Bucks Co. man pleads guilty to selling, advertising fake opioid pills online

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and pleaded guilty to charges that he sold fake opioid pills to buyers online, according to the office of United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

36-year-old Robert Davis, of Bensalem, Bucks County, pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking counterfeit goods, officials said. He was charged on May 9, 2023.

Davis is accused of selling fake opioid pills online and advertising them as props that could be used in films or music videos from 2015 to 2019, according to officials.

The fake pills did not contain controlled substances, officials explained, but they copied the trademarks of certain opioids with unique drug markings.

The people who purchased the fake pills from Davis did so regularly and repeatedly, Romero's office said.

Davis will be sentenced in December and faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison with three years of supervised release for each count.