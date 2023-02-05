Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises

Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem.

NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood.

At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions on social media.

what exploded in bucks county because it shook my house and every local facebook page felt it in neighboring towns too what the hell — kellie (@cemeteryfIowers) February 5, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Anybody else in Bucks County, PA heard that massive explosion???? — Zyra (@shemqrzy) February 5, 2023

A loud boom, loud bang or explosion was heard in #BurlCo NJ around 155am. Several similar reports from other areas of the same noise. Felt house shake and woke us up. Almost loud thunder combined with a large tree falling feeling and sound.@NJGov @BurlCoNJ #NJ #NewJersey — Brian DeViteri (@bsbeamer) February 5, 2023

NBC10 has reached out to police in Bucks County who said they got a wealth of calls about the sound, but there were no reports of anything that could have caused the noise heard in the early hours on Sunday in Bucks County.

However, nearby at New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, located about 18 miles south of Trenton, there were training exercises and "high noise events" planned for Saturday.

The base did not immediately return a call for comment.

But, earlier this month the base released a statement noting that there would be training exercises this weekend that could include loud noises, like mortar fire and cratering charges.

Similar loud noise training events are planned to occur Feb. 18 and 19 as well.