Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises

Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem.
NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood.
At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions on social media.
NBC10 has reached out to police in Bucks County who said they got a wealth of calls about the sound, but there were no reports of anything that could have caused the noise heard in the early hours on Sunday in Bucks County.
However, nearby at New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, located about 18 miles south of Trenton, there were training exercises and "high noise events" planned for Saturday.
The base did not immediately return a call for comment.
But, earlier this month the base released a statement noting that there would be training exercises this weekend that could include loud noises, like mortar fire and cratering charges.
Similar loud noise training events are planned to occur Feb. 18 and 19 as well.