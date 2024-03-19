Philadelphia

New exhibit at African American Museum in Philadelphia spotlights pioneer printmaker Dox Thrash

By Cherise Lynch

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will soon showcase the life and legacy of visionary artist and printmaker Dox Thrash.

The new exhibition, "Imprint: Dox Thrash Black Life and American Culture" opens Friday, March 23 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Thrash, settled in Philadelphia in the 1920's and became the first Black artist to work for the Fine Print Workshop of Philadelphia, a branch of the Works Progress Administration.

According to the museum, this new exhibit delves into Thrash's diverse influences and showcases rarely-seen works.

Visitors will learn about Trash's humble beginnings and groundbreaking contributions to printmaking.

The museum is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets visit aampmuseum.org.

