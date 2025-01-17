Pennsylvania

Ex-pastor found not guilty in 1975 murder of young Delco girl

David Zandstra, of the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, was found not guilty of murder and kidnapping of a minor in the 1975 slaying of Gretchen Harrington in Delaware County

By NBC10 Staff

Troopers lead David Zandstra in handcuffs

A former Delaware County pastor was found not guilty in a decades-old murder and kidnapping case.

84-year-old David Zandstra was charged in the 1975 killing of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington.

Prosecutors said Harrington disappeared while walking from her home to a bible school.

Prosecutors said Zandstra offered her a ride, then took her to the Ridley Creek State Park and killed her.  

Zandstra was arrested and charged in July 2023.  The retired pastor was living on Georgia at that time.

Authorities said Zandstra confessed to the crime, but his lawyer claimed the confession was coerced.

