Ex-pastor found not guilty in 1975 murder of young Delco girl

A former Delaware County pastor was found not guilty in a decades-old murder and kidnapping case.

84-year-old David Zandstra was charged in the 1975 killing of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington.

Prosecutors said Harrington disappeared while walking from her home to a bible school.

Prosecutors said Zandstra offered her a ride, then took her to the Ridley Creek State Park and killed her.

Zandstra was arrested and charged in July 2023. The retired pastor was living on Georgia at that time.

Authorities said Zandstra confessed to the crime, but his lawyer claimed the confession was coerced.