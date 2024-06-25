West Philadelphia

Ex-lover shoots woman and her new beau in West Philly, police say

Two people were hurt when a jilted ex-boyfriend shot into a West Philly home where his ex-girlfriend was with her new lover on Monday night, police said

By Hayden Mitman

Two people were hurt when an angry ex-boyfriend shot into his ex-girlfriend's home from the street in West Philly on Monday night, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, when a man -- who police said was believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the female victim -- shot from outside the property into a home along the unit block of Peach Street, near Market Street in West Philadelphia.

Two people in the home, the shooter's ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, were injured in the incident, officials said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital were, officials said, they were listed in stable condition.

As of about 7:30 a.m., police had not provided further information on any of the individuals involved in this incident.

Also, law enforcement officials did not immediately announce an arrest in this case.

However, police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

