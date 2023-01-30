Former Eagles team captain, Christopher Maragos -- limping noticeably -- entered Philadelphia court Monday morning after the ex-NFLer brought a lawsuit against the medical team that treated his injured knee in 2018.

In the lawsuit -- that is being heard in the city's Court of Common Pleas -- Maragos claims orthopedic surgeon James Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics provided improper care for his right knee injury and it resulted in an unnecessarily premature end to his football career.

A statement released by Maragos' attorneys claims that following an injury during a game on Oct. 12, 2017, against the Carolina Panthers, Maragos was diagnosed by Rothman Orthopaedics with a "torn right knee posterior cruciate ligament (PCL)" injury.

After Bradley performed surgery on Maragos' knee, the lawsuit claims that an MRI found his knee was not improving even though court documents allege the medical team allowed Maragos to "advance his activities to the point of permitting running on dry land."

The lawsuit claims that this activity "resulted in undue stress" on Maragos' knee and led to the premature end of his career.

Both parties entered court on Monday without making any comment to reporters outside.

Three former Philadelphia Eagles stars -- including Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles -- are scheduled to testify as this trial progresses.

The Eagles and Rothman Orthopaedics did not immediately return requests for comment.