‘Horrific Act of Violence': ‘Unprovoked' Killing of Everett Beauregard Caught on Cam

What to Know Surveillance video captured the "unprovoked murder" of recent Temple University grad Everett Beauregard in Philadelphia's Powelton neighborhood early Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Philadelphia police hope that a $20,000 reward helps them track down the killer.

"Not a word was spoken between the two prior to the offender shooting Mr. Beauregard in the back," Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

Calling it a "unprovoked murder," Philadelphia police on Friday announced a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the gunman caught on camera shooting and killing recent Temple University grad Everett Beauregard near Drexel University.

Beauregard was out with friends in South Philadelphia and had taken SEPTA home, getting off the train at 34th and Market streets early Thursday, Philadelphia Police Homicide Division Capt. Jason Smith said at a Friday news conference.

Smith said it appeared that Beauregard intended to walk the rest of the way to his apartment on Spring Garden Street.

He never made it home.

Police officers found the 23-year-old bleeding heavily from his neck on North 35th Street, near Baring Street, in the Powelton neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers rushed Beauregard to the hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Police released redacted video Friday afternoon that shows a thin man wearing a dark-colored zipper hoodie and black pants as well as a light-colored face mask, covering his chin and mouth and Beauregard walking toward each other on 35th Street.

Smith filled in reporters Friday on what the full surveillance video shows of the "horrific act of violence."

"As Mr. Beauregard passes the offender, the offender quickly turns around and immediately begins firing at Mr. Beauregard as his back is turned towards him," Smith said. "Mr. Beauregard is struck one time in the base of his neck, severing his spinal cord. Mr. Beauregard is observed collapsing onto the sidewalk."

The shooter begins to run, but fires one final shot at Beauregard "as he lies helpless on the ground," Smith said. In total, four shots were fired.

The gunman ran off on 35th Street toward Spring Garden Street, investigators said.

Smith said the shooter was observed lingering around in the area for more than an hour prior to the shooting. He was first captured on surveillance video around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday. He could be seen walking around with his right hand in his hoodie pocket, even at one point appearing to zero in on another person, but not acting.

"Obviously he's armed with a firearm," Smith said. "He's out there looking for trouble."

There was "no apparent reason whatsoever" for the shooting, Smith said. There was no robbery attempt, no argument and Beauregard had no apparent gang ties or previous criminal acts.

Beauregard was a Great Valley High School alum and "recently graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and was in the process of finalizing plans to begin his MBA in the winter," a family statement released Thursday read.

Photo released by family

"Everett was always willing to lend a hand to any anyone who needed his attention, love and humor," the family statement said.

The Malvern native is survived by his parents and sister. The family thanked people for the "outpouring of sympathy" in light of Beauregard's killing.

Beauregard worked for Wells Fargo, police said.

He had previously helped out on U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle's 2018 campaign.

"He was a nice, well liked, and purposeful young man with a bright future ahead of him," a "heartsick" Boyle, a Pennsylvania Democrat, wrote in a prepared statement. "We will truly miss him and we grieve along with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The search for the shooter continued Friday.

"It's somebody that we need to get off the street because we don't know what provoked him," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Friday.

Police urged anyone who believes the spot the man to not approach and call 911 immediately.

A standing $20,000 reward is available to anyone who helps nab the killer. Tips can be called into homicide detectives at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335 or submitted online.

Surveillance image released by Philadelphia police

Entering Friday, at least 393 people had been killed in shootings in Philadelphia in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's on pace with last year, which wound up having the most killings on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

