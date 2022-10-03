Sheerios, multiply your dollars, Ed Sheeran is coming to the Linc!

Ed Sheeran announced in a news release Monday that he will be hitting stadiums across America for his summer 2023 “+ - = ÷ x Tour”, including a stop in Philadelphia Saturday June 3.

Ed will stop at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field to play hits from all of his albums but mostly in support of his "=" album which came out in 2021 atop of the Billboard 200 charts.

North America, we can’t wait to bring the #MathematicsTour to you. Be sure to sign up for early access tickets: https://t.co/W2vnTwKaDv pic.twitter.com/kYxVETzWLe — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) October 3, 2022

The release says Ed is expected to be joined by multi-platinum recording artist Khalid and singer-songwriter Dylan as opening acts at the Linc.

Other artist are expected to join Ed throughout the tour but not in Philadelphia include Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Rosa Linn.

The tour will kickoff on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and is expected to end in Inglewood, CA on September 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

Tickets for the tour opens at noon October 12, 2022 for American Express card holders and general admission will open just two days later October 14th 2022.