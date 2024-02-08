What to Know Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told NBC10 that the search for at least six people -- including children -- who went missing during a house fire and shooting that wounded two officers in East Lansdowne is a recovery mission, not a rescue.

Stollsteimer said Thursday that investigators don't believe anyone is alive inside the three-story home on Lewis Avenue, which was largely gutted following a fire on Wednesday.

A Lansdowne Police officer and an East Lansdowne Police officer were both shot outside the home on Wednesday while responding to a report of an 11-year-old girl being shot.

The search for at least six people -- including children -- who went missing following a house fire and shooting that wounded two police officers in East Lansdowne, is a recovery mission, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told NBC10.

Investigators planned to enter the home on Lewis Avenue Thursday though there are concerns the house will collapse after drones spotted hot spots, according to Stollsteimer.

Stollsteimer said investigators don't believe they'll find anyone alive inside the home and at this point, it's a recovery mission rather than a rescue.

“Our fear is there may be multiple people inside that home who have died," Stollsteimer said during a Wednesday evening press conference. "We don’t know yet whether or not we can confirm or deny that until we get inside and methodically go through the debris that that house is now.”

Officials have not released the identities of any of the residents inside the home. A source told NBC10 the eldest child in the family attends Penn Wood High School while two other family members attend Penn Wood Middle School and East Lansdowne Elementary School.

The William Penn School District sent a message to the school community on Thursday.

"Like all of you, we are at a loss regarding the horrific tragedy that happened in East Lansdowne yesterday and how that has affected our community. We are still awaiting additional information as this is an ongoing police investigation," a district spokesperson wrote.

"Our focus now is providing support to our students and staff. Counselors will be available today for those who need someone to talk to. We have reached out to the DCIU to provide additional counseling resources, if necessary. If you and your family need additional support, please contact your school principal or counselor. This is a time when we need to be there for each other and to provide reassurance for our students, as it is impossible to make sense of what occurred. If there are any further developments, we will let you know."

Two police officers were responding to a report of an 11-year-old girl being shot when a gunman inside a home in East Lansdowne opened fire, officials said. Both officers were shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition while the home the gunman was inside caught fire, officials said. NBC10 has continued coverage of this developing story.

Two officers shot responding to report of child being shot at home

The ordeal began Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. when an East Lansdowne Police Officer and a Lansdowne Police Officer responded to a report of an 11-year-old girl being shot on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne.

Léelo en español aquí

When the officers arrived at the scene, a gunman inside a home immediately opened fire, police said.

"I was there, a cop came flying around the corner," Sharon Johnson, a crossing guard who witnessed the shooting, told NBC10. "He got out and then he's in front of the house talking to two people. And then all of a sudden I heard six or seven gunshots. Cops got down on the ground and I ran and took off."

Both police officers were shot once. Responding Upper Darby police officers dragged both of the wounded officers to safety as the gunman continued to fire, investigators said.

"It was because of the Upper Darby Police Department who also responded to that call that these officers are alive today," Stollsteimer said. "They were dragged out of danger by Upper Darby police officers."

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said his officers got one of the injured officers into a patrol car and drove him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. Other Upper Darby officers dragged the second injured officer to an ambulance, which took him to Penn Presbyterian.

"Our uniformed patrol responded and saw two officers and they advised our officers that they had been shot," Bernhardt said. "Our officers, numerous officers, responded, got ballistic shields and were able to go onto that street, drag those officers out."

Both officers were listed in stable condition. They are both 22-year veterans and expected to recover, according to Stollsteimer.

House erupts in flames amid active shooter situation

During the chaos, the house the gunman was inside caught fire, investigators said. Officials believe it was intentionally set by someone inside the home. Firefighters were unable to initially fight the rising flames due to the active shooter situation.

"Officers were taking gunfire," Stollsteimer said. "Police officers and the fire department who were out there, there was still shots coming out at the beginning of this fire scene."

The entire block was evacuated as more police, firefighters and a SWAT team arrived at the scene. Cellphone video showed officers crouched down behind a car as the fire raged on.

“All the cops was coming with guns, rifles out,” neighbor Veronica Carrington said. “I said, ‘close the door, leave it closed.’”

Active shooting situation delays fire response

The gunfire eventually stopped and by 6 p.m. Wednesday the fire was mostly under control though there was still smoke. During an early Wednesday evening news conference, Stollsteimer said they were unsure if the gunman was still inside the house.

"We're not going to make entry into that house until we know that the fire is under control and that it's safe for those officers to go in there," Stollsteimer said. "We don't want another single officer hurt tonight in Delaware County."

During another news conference Wednesday night, Stollsteimer revealed six to eight people live inside the home where the fire took place and were unaccounted for.

Stollsteimer wouldn't identify the missing residents, but said they include children. He also said they wouldn't be able to check inside the home until Thursday morning due to the fire still not being completely out.

“We’re aware that there are at least six to eight people who are unaccounted for from that family. It is our terrible fear that they may have been inside that house when it was burned," Stollsteimer said. "We are hopeful that that is not true. But we will not know until tomorrow morning.”

Officials also said they're still unsure if the initial report of an 11-year-old girl being shot was accurate.