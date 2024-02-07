Pennsylvania

1 officer shot near house fire in East Lansdowne, source says

By David Chang

At least one police officer was shot near a house fire in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, a source confirmed with NBC10.

Léelo en español aquí

The shooting took place Wednesday afternoon on Baltimore Pike and Lewis Avenue. As SkyForce10 arrived at the scene, it captured a home on fire.

A SWAT team and several officers surrounded the home.

Officials have not yet revealed what led to the shooting, the cause of the fire or the condition of the injured officer.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

