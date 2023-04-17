Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Teammates React to Jalen Hurts' Monster Contract Extension

By Dave Zangaro

Eagles teammaes react to Hurts' monster contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The biggest Eagles news of the offseason broke on Monday morning, when we found out the team and Jalen Hurts reached an agreement on a contract extension that will keep the franchise QB in Philly through 2028.

The five-year extension is worth $255 million, including over $179 million in guaranteed money. Check out the full details here.

From the moment the Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round (No. 53) in the 2020 draft, he began winning over his teammates. So it wasn’t surprising on Monday to see their reactions now that the QB has secured the bag:

https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts definitely well deserved. Thatâs major but I know what he thinking. ð

— Ant Harris (@HOOSDatDude) <a href="https://twitter.com/HOOSDatDude/status/1648008749464920064

