Eagles Teammates React to Jalen Hurts' Monster Contract Extension

Eagles teammaes react to Hurts’ monster contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The biggest Eagles news of the offseason broke on Monday morning, when we found out the team and Jalen Hurts reached an agreement on a contract extension that will keep the franchise QB in Philly through 2028.
The five-year extension is worth $255 million, including over $179 million in guaranteed money. Check out the full details here.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
From the moment the Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round (No. 53) in the 2020 draft, he began winning over his teammates. So it wasn’t surprising on Monday to see their reactions now that the QB has secured the bag:
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube